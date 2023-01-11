dayton-daily-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Lexington 44

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, London 27

Carey 58, Attica Seneca E. 42

Collins Western Reserve 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 47

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28

Convoy Crestview 44, Coldwater 36

Day. Meadowdale 59, Cols. Cristo Rey 10

Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 34

Dublin Coffman 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 48

Genoa Christian 61, Granville Christian 47

Grove City 53, Hilliard Davidson 21

Kalida 44, Delphos St. John's 15

Kidron Cent. Christian 45, Medina Christian Academy 9

Leipsic 48, Cory-Rawson 37

Loveland 37, Cin. Winton Woods 36

Mansfield Madison 46, Ashland Crestview 37

Miller City 52, McComb 31

Minster 47, Celina 22

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32

Newark 57, Pickerington N. 37

Pettisville 38, Tol. Ottawa Hills 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Jerome 34

Stryker 45, Archbold 32

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Ansonia 21

Upper Sandusky 41, Bucyrus Wynford 36

Van Wert 63, Paulding 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

