Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 40, Granville 26

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Perrysburg 66, Sandusky 51

Sylvania Northview 50, Findlay 48

Tol. Whitmer 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35

Toledo St John's Jesuit 53, Sylvania Southview 37

Division II=

Region 8=

Spring. Kenton Ridge 45, Day. Dunbar 42

Division III=

Region 9=

Can. Cent. Cath. 58, Smithville 27

Canfield S. Range 58, Perry 49

Cuyahoga Hts. 61, Wooster Triway 50

Wellington 50, Chagrin Falls 46

Region 11=

Malvern 66, Barnesville 50

Martins Ferry 60, Belmont Union Local 58

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Williamsburg 52

New Madison Tri-Village 49, Cin. Summit 46

Division IV=

Region 13=

Attica Seneca E. 76, Lucas 66

Cornerstone Christian 70, Fairport Harbor Harding 63

Hartville Lake Center Christian 47, Elyria Open Door 44

Heartland Christian 55, Bristol 43

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Mansfield Christian 59

Region 14=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 74, Arlington 55

Delphos St John's 46, Miller City 38

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, New Bremen 50

Maria Stein Marion Local 51, St Henry 41

Old Fort 62, Tiffin Calvert 47

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Ottoville 48

Tol. Christian 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 42

Tol. Maumee Valley 70, Antwerp 63, OT

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 57, Shadyside 54

Galion Northmor 56, Cols. Patriot Prep 47

Northside Christian 72, Morral Ridgedale 45

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Zanesville Rosecrans 51

Region 16=

Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 45

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Tree of Life 35

Shekinah Christian 72, Fairfield Christian 47

