Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 62, Eastlake North 34

Can. Glenoak 46, New Philadelphia 30

Green 58, Lyndhurst Brush 49

Massillon Jackson 64, Warren Howland 30

Solon 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 31

Wadsworth 46, Medina 36

Region 2=

Medina Highland 39, N. Ridgeville 30

Olmsted Falls 66, Brunswick 36

Rocky River Magnificat 53, Grafton Midview 46

Strongsville 48, Berea-Midpark 45

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 49, Loveland 30

Division III=

Region 10=

Cols. Africentric 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36

Worthington Christian 74, Bishop Ready 30

Region 12=

Johnstown 42, Cardington-Lincoln 41

Marion Pleasant 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

