Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 62, Pemberville Eastwood 46
McDonald 57, Girard 50
Mentor 99, Sullivan East, Tenn. 76
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
