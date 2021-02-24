X

Tuesday's Scores

news | 22 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 62, Spring. NE 47

Caledonia River Valley 77, East 58

Day. Meadowdale 54, Carlisle 43

Elyria Cath. 63, Wickliffe 53

Fairport Harbor Harding 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 59

Massillon Jackson 57, Cle. St. Ignatius 46

N. Can. Hoover 59, Lyndhurst Brush 45

Painesville Harvey 59, Ashtabula Edgewood 53, OT

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Canal Winchester 61, Lancaster 51

Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Briggs 67, OT

Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 48

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Hilliard Darby 45

Dublin Jerome 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41

Dublin Scioto 48, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Gahanna Lincoln 65, Cols. Whetstone 19

Hilliard Davidson 76, Pataskala Licking Hts. 55

Marion Harding 45, Delaware Hayes 43

Marysville 53, Groveport-Madison 48

Mt. Vernon 64, Galloway Westland 50

New Albany 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45

Newark 69, Chillicothe 22

Pickerington Cent. 77, West 26

Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Logan 47

Westerville N. 59, Grove City 50

Zanesville 60, Cols. St. Charles 28

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 70, Cin. Winton Woods 37

Cin. La Salle 69, Cin. Western Hills 63

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48, Milford 10

Miamisburg 57, Kettering Fairmont 49

Springfield 101, W. Carrollton 99, OT

Division II=

Region 5=

Beloit W. Branch 71, Hubbard 36

Chardon 75, Chagrin Falls 73

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Akr. Springfield 48

Cortland Lakeview 54, Warren Howland 45

Louisville 63, Chardon NDCL 44

Mentor Lake Cath. 61, E. Cle. Shaw 57

Parma Padua 59, Cle. VASJ 49

Peninsula Woodridge 51, Gates Mills Hawken 47

Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 56

Salem 61, Girard 41

Struthers 72, Niles McKinley 35

Youngs. Chaney High School 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 45

Region 6=

Cle. Benedictine 46, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38

Clyde 85, Tol. Woodward 63

Elida 69, Kenton 66

Napoleon 52, Bryan 33

Norwalk 68, Galion 31

Oberlin Firelands 78, Akr. East 64

Ontario 49, Bellevue 36

Port Clinton 53, Fostoria 47

Sandusky Perkins 47, Tol. Scott 45

Tallmadge 72, Sheffield Brookside 39

Tol. Rogers 44, Maumee 35

Vermilion 50, Lexington 41

Wapakoneta 37, Celina 30

Region 7=

Bishop Hartley 49, Medina Highland 43

Cols. Centennial 56, Cols. Horizon Science 53

South 70, Newark Licking Valley 55

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 62, Batavia 54

Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Bexley 31

Cols. Beechcroft 86, Cols. Marion-Franklin 56

Day. Carroll 51, Day. Dunbar 38

Heath 73, London 59

Tipp City Tippecanoe 64, St. Paris Graham 50

Trotwood-Madison 77, Urbana 54

Division III=

Region 9=

Burton Berkshire 57, Mantua Crestwood 56

Campbell Memorial 44, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Columbiana Crestview 66, Hanoverton United 51

Creston Norwayne 60, Brooklyn 24

Fairview 76, Sullivan Black River 34

Jefferson Area 75, Orwell Grand Valley 59

Loudonville 57, Wellington 45

Mineral Ridge 66, Columbiana 50

Newton Falls 63, E. Palestine 21

Orrville 70, Wooster Triway 64, 2OT

Smithville 75, Akr. Manchester 62

West Salem Northwestern 73, Kirtland 62

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 47, Martins Ferry 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Barnesville 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Magnolia Sandy Valley 40, Rayland Buckeye 37

McConnelsville Morgan 88, Zanesville W. Muskingum 61

Sugarcreek Garaway 67, Bellaire 50

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Coshocton 41

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 66, Newcomerstown 15

Region 12=

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47

Cin. Taft 67, Cin. Seven Hills 18

Lewistown Indian Lake 51, Spring. Greenon 45

Quarterfinal=

Cin. Mariemont 53, Cin. Gamble Montessori 42

W. Liberty-Salem 70, Casstown Miami E. 51

Division IV=

Region 13=

Brookfield 46, Warren Lordstown 43

Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, Leetonia 42

Kidron Cent. Christian 46, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43

Louisville Aquinas 89, Southington Chalker 61

Lucas 81, Lakeside Danbury 61

McDonald 83, N. Bloomfield 23

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, Mansfield Christian 58, 3OT

Rittman 70, Ashland Mapleton 47

Sandusky St. Mary 67, Mansfield St. Peter's 48

Wellsville 64, Kinsman Badger 27

Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Cortland Maplewood 28

Region 14=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Vanlue 47

Carey 71, N. Baltimore 44

Ft. Jennings 47, Pandora-Gilboa 42

Ft. Recovery 65, New Knoxville 51

Gorham Fayette 54, Montpelier 36

Kalida 53, Continental 15

Old Fort 68, Arcadia 29

Spencerville 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50

St. Henry 69, Lima Temple Christian 19

Stryker 53, W. Unity Hilltop 31

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 45

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36

Malvern 92, Beallsville 24

Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, Toronto 37

Shadyside 56, Hannibal River 55

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36, Caldwell 35

Strasburg-Franklin 71, New Matamoras Frontier 43

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Region 16=

Botkins 70, Houston 28

Fayetteville-Perry 47, Felicity-Franklin 33

Ft. Loramie 51, Ansonia 37

Legacy Christian 54, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47

New Madison Tri-Village 69, S. Charleston SE 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

