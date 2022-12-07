Tulsa hires Ohio State coordinator Wilson as head coach

At Tulsa, Wilson replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired after going 43-53 in eight seasons with the American Athletic Conference program, including 5-7 in 2022.

“Coach Wilson is a proven winner and great fit for TU as he has a history of building programs where student-athletes succeed both in the classroom and on the gridiron,” university President Brad Carson said.

Wilson has also been an assistant at Oklahoma, Northwestern, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina A&T and Winston Salem. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina.

Wilson has coached in four national championship games, three at Oklahoma and one at Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 67-8 during his six years as their offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Ohio State (11-1) is preparing to face No. 1 Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule