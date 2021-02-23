Tulsa looks to sweep Cincy

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Keith Williams has connected on 27.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He's also made 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 7-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Golden Hurricane are 0-6 when allowing 69 or more points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.