Turang hits a 2-run homer, Brewers beat Reds 3-2 for 4th straight win after 0-4 start

1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang hit a two-run homer, Tyler Alexander struck out six in 5 2/3 hitless innings for his first victory of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.

Milwaukee has won four straight following an 0-4 start — the first team to do so since the 2021 Atlanta Braves.

The Reds played without first-year manager Terry Francona and several players who were sent back to the team hotel sick, although most key players were in the lineup. Bench coach Freddie Benavides took over managing duties.

Turang’s second homer of the season came in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead. It gave him a career-best eight-game hitting streak — and an 11-game stretch dating to last season.

Cincinnati ended a 35-inning scoreless streak when Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to drive in TJ Friedl. Jeimer Candelario followed with an RBI double.

Trevor Megill got Friedl to fly out for his first save.

Nick Martinez (0-2) allowed five hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee left fielder Jackson Chourio, who went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts on Opening Day, has hit safely in seven consecutive games.

Key moment

Cincinnati appeared to be in danger of a fourth consecutive shutout, especially after being held without a hit through six innings before Gavin Lux hit a seventh-inning single.

Key stat

Milwaukee is 39-14 against the Reds in the last 53 games.

Up next

RHP Elvin Rodríguez (0-1, 9.00) will start for Milwaukee on Saturday against Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00)

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang, right, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Jeimer Candelario hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Abner Uribe fields a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Joel Payamps holds his glove over his face during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz reacts after being called out at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyler Alexander walks to the dugout after exiting during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras breaks his bat after hitting a ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

