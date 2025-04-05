Turang hits a 2-run homer, Brewers beat Reds 3-2 for 4th straight win after 0-4 start

The Reds played without first-year manager Terry Francona and several players who were sent back to the team hotel sick, although most key players were in the lineup. Bench coach Freddie Benavides took over managing duties.

Turang’s second homer of the season came in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead. It gave him a career-best eight-game hitting streak — and an 11-game stretch dating to last season.

Cincinnati ended a 35-inning scoreless streak when Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to drive in TJ Friedl. Jeimer Candelario followed with an RBI double.

Trevor Megill got Friedl to fly out for his first save.

Nick Martinez (0-2) allowed five hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee left fielder Jackson Chourio, who went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts on Opening Day, has hit safely in seven consecutive games.

Key moment

Cincinnati appeared to be in danger of a fourth consecutive shutout, especially after being held without a hit through six innings before Gavin Lux hit a seventh-inning single.

Key stat

Milwaukee is 39-14 against the Reds in the last 53 games.

Up next

RHP Elvin Rodríguez (0-1, 9.00) will start for Milwaukee on Saturday against Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00)

