Turner, BG host Toledo

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Turner has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last five games. Turner has accounted for 31 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) over its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 53 of 95 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a collective unit has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com