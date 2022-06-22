dayton-daily-news logo
Turner leads Dodgers against the Reds after 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds after Trea Turner had four hits against the Reds on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -175, Reds +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Trea Turner had four hits against the Reds on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has a 12-21 record in home games and a 23-44 record overall. The Reds have a 17-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 21-13 record in road games and a 41-25 record overall. The Dodgers are 31-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

