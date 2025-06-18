Twins aim to stop road slide, face the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 19-16 at home and 38-35 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota is 16-24 in road games and 36-36 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13 for 37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 home runs while slugging .512. Willi Castro is 14 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Twins: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (arm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.