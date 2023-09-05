Twins face the Guardians leading series 1-0

The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins (72-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-72, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -114, Guardians -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 35-35 record at home and a 66-72 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 72-66 record overall and a 32-37 record on the road. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Tuesday's game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 7-for-24 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .230 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. Donovan Solano is 15-for-39 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

