Twins' Romo suspended for jawing with Indians SS Lindor

Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota's 3-1 victory Friday night. Romo decided to serve his suspension during Saturday night's game against the Indians.

“It’s disappointing, but we support Serge," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. "We know he’s a fiery guy. He’s on the mound, he’s always competitive, he goes out there and always lets his emotions fly. Sometimes, that’s not as liked by others and sometimes, there’s some jawing back and forth. That’s part of professional sports, and it turned into something that was a little bit too much last night, and then the league had to hand down the discipline.”