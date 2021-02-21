Two goals in 45 seconds of 3rd lift Preds over Blue Jackets

Columbus couldn't record a shot on goal for the last 15 minutes of the first period, and didn't get another one until Jenner connected for a short-handed goal at 3:46 of the second. Less than two minutes later, Carlsson's first NHL goal — a backdoor tap-in off an Oliver Bjorkstrand feed — tied the score.

Nashville got the two quick third-period goals and Rinne held off the Blue Jackets, who were outshot 45-23 in the game.

ICE CHIPS

Predators: Coach John Hynes said injured forwards Ryan Johansen and Brad Richardson could return as early as Tuesday. Johansen has missed seven straight games, and Richardson has been out for nine.

Blue Jackets: D David Savard missed a game for the first time this season thanks to a non-COVID illness. Carlsson replaced him in the lineup, making his season debut. The Blue Jackets failed to score the opening goal for the first time in eight games. ... Captain Nick Foligno went from the box to the locker room for treatment after a second-period fight with Nashville's Mark Borowiecki, but returned to serve the remainder of his penalty.

UP NEXT

Nashville opens a two-game series in Detroit on Tuesday.

Columbus hosts Chicago on Tuesday and Thursday.

