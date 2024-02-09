NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on a Florida interstate, authorities say.
In Other News
1
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
2
Area WWII veteran honored with Distinguished Flying Cross turns 100
3
Miami Regionals, city announce new Hamilton Promise Scholarship
4
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with...
5
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...