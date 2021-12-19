Two-time Bills AFL champion LB Harry Jacobs dies at 84

“He was such a competitor,” former Bills wide receiver Ed Rutkowski told The Buffalo News. “I recall there were times we’d go in on offense and it’d be three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out. And the next time we’d come off the field as the defense was going in, Harry would be yelling at us, ‘Don’t worry, you guys. If you can’t score on offense, we’ll score on defense.’”

Jacobs made the AFL all-star team in 1965 and 1969. He was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Jacobs remained in the Buffalo area, where he had a successful business career as an insurance salesman following his playing days. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kay, two children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

