Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37

The 37-year-old right-hander, nicknamed “Klubot” for his robot-like demeanor, was 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in nine starts and six relief appearances for Boston last year. He became a free agent after the Red Sox declined an $11 million option.

He made his last appearance on June 20, getting his first career save while giving up four runs on three homers over three innings in a 10-4 win at Minnesota. Kluber went on the injured list the next day because of right shoulder inflammation.

Kluber called his career “an indelible and unforgettable ride.”

“As I take my leave from the pitcher’s mound, my passion for baseball remains unwavering,” Kluber wrote in a statement. “I eagerly anticipate exploring opportunities to contribute to the sport in a different capacity.”

Kluber was 116-77 with a 3.44 ERA in 260 starts and 11 relief appearances over his career, striking out 1,725 and walking 368 over 1,641 2/3 innings. The three-time All-Star pitched 18 complete games, including eight shutouts.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Kluber played at Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas, then went to Stetson and was picked as the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2007.

He was selected by San Diego in the fourth round of the 2007 amateur draft and dealt to Cleveland on July 31, 2010, as part of a three-team trade in which pitcher Jake Westbrook went from the Indians to St. Louis and outfielder Ryan Ludwick went from the Cardinals to San Diego.

Kluber made his big league debut in June 2002 and won his first Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2014 after going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA. He won another Cy Young in 2017, when he was 18-4 with a major league-best 2.25 ERA. He was 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA over nine seasons with the Indians.

Kluber signed a $38.5 million, five-year contract with Cleveland covering 2016-20, then was traded to Texas after the 2019 season. His 2019 season ended May 1 when he was hit on the right forearm by a comebacker off the bat of Miami’s Brian Anderson, and he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26, 2020, one inning into his Texas debut.

He left the Rangers as a free agent to sign an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees and pitched a no-hitter at Texas on May 19, 2021. Kluber came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

