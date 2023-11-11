Tyrece Radford scores 21 points, No. 15 Texas A&M beats Ohio State 73-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas A&M beat Ohio State 73-66 on Friday night.

Henry Coleman III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-0) in the game that had 19 lead changes and seven ties.

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State (1-1) with 24 points.

Tied at 53 with 8:25 left, Texas A&M scored on its next three possessions to take a 59-54 lead. Thornton had a three-point play to cut it to 63-60 with 2:54 to go.

The Buckeyes shot 5 of 18 in the final 10 minutes.

