UAB faces Miami (Ohio) in Bahamas Bowl matchup of 6-6 teams

NOTABLE

Miami: Became bowl eligible with an 18-17 win over Ball State in the regular-season finale. Leads MAC in scoring defense (22.5 ppg) and run defense (135.8 ypg).

UAB: Played entire season with offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent as interim coach. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been hired as head coach.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: First time in Bahamas Bowl; 8-5 all-time in bowl games.

UAB: Second appearance in Bahamas Bowl; 2-4 all-time in bowls.

