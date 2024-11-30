UC Irvine defeats Kent State 51-39 at Western Slam

The Golden Flashes (5-2) were led by Delrecco Gillespie, who recorded nine points. Kent State also got seven points from Jamal Sumlin. Marquis Barnett also had seven points.

UC Irvine took the lead with 3:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 23-16 at halftime, with Leuchten racking up nine points. UC Irvine pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Kent State by five points in the final half, as Leuchten led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

