UC Irvine earns 77-71 win over Toledo at BallDawgs Classic

Led by Devin Tillis' 24 points, the UC Irvine Anteaters defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-71 in a second-round game in the BallDawgs Classic tournament in Henderson, Nevada
12 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Devin Tillis had 24 points in UC Irvine's 77-71 win over Toledo in a second-round game at the BallDawgs Classic tournament in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday.

Tillis was 8 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Anteaters (5-1). Derin Saran scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Justin Hohn shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Ra'Heim Moss led the Rockets (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Sonny Wilson added 14 points and six rebounds for Toledo. Javan Simmons also put up 14 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. UC Irvine squares off against Rice and Toledo plays Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

