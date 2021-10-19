UConn sweeps Big East preseason women's basketball awards

DePaul was picked second by the coaches with Seton Hall and Marquette the next two choices. The Golden Eagles were the runner-up to the Huskies in both the regular season and postseason tournament.

Villanova and Creighton were the next two with St. John's the seventh choice. Providence, Georgetown, Xavier and Butler round out the poll.

HAPPY TO BE PLAYING

Xavier and Butler are both thrilled to have things somewhat back to normal. The Musketeers were only able to play 10 conference games because of COVID-19 disruptions and the Bulldogs only were able to play one non-conference contest because of the coronavirus.

“That was one of the hardest seasons I've ever been part of,” said Xavier coach Melanie Moore. “Our first conference game an hour before tip I got a call from our trainer that someone tested positive and we couldn't play. To grab kids off the court and tell them we're on a pause. We had a lot less conference games than anyone else. Now fast forward our kids are hungry. This summer they came back with a different mindset."

Caption Connecticut women's coach Geno Auriemma, left, assistant coach Morgan Valley, center, and associate head coach Chris Dailey, right, watch First Night events for the UConn men's and women's NCAA college basketball teams Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill