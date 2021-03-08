UConn's Whaley, St. John’s Alexander share Big East D-award

Whaley was second in the conference in blocked shots with 2.7 per game and added an average of 6.0 rebounds. The Huskies' defense led the league, allowing an average of 65.2 points.

Alexander led the Big East in steals, averaging 2.6, which ranks eighth nationally. St. John’s led the league in forcing turnovers (16.5).

Champagnie went from averaging 9.9 points last season to leading to the league with a 19.5-point average. Freemantle went from averaging 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds to averaging 16.3 points and a league-leading 9.0 rebounds.

Polley, a 6-foot-9 senior forward from Miramar, Florida, has averaged 7.6 points, while coming off the bench.

Ballock has started a league-record 74 regular-season league games over the past four years. He is the only player in Creighton history to have more than 300 3-pointers and more than 300 assists.

