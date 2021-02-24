UIC meets Youngstown St. in Horizon tourney

PERFECT WHEN: The Penguins are 5-0 when they turn the ball over eight times or fewer and 9-11 when they exceed eight turnovers. The Flames are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 3-12 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

COLD SPELL: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last five road games, scoring 72.4 points, while allowing 80.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State gets to the line more often than any other Horizon team. The Penguins have averaged 20.8 free throws per game this season.

