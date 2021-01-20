UIC, Youngstown St. meet in conference play

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Teyvion Kirk has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 39 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 77 points or fewer. The Penguins are 0-7 when opponents score more than 77 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked 14th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Illinois-Chicago stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 300th).

___

___

