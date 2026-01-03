UMass hosts Towns and Bowling Green

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits UMass after Sam Towns scored 24 points in Bowling Green's 93-83 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Minutemen have gone 6-2 in home games. UMass ranks fifth in the MAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Leonardo Bettiol averaging 5.2.

The Falcons have gone 1-1 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 16.6 assists per game led by Javontae Campbell averaging 4.1.

UMass averages 79.1 points, 12.7 more per game than the 66.4 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 16.8 more points per game (88.2) than UMass gives up (71.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 16.2 points. Bettiol is shooting 54.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Campbell is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals for the Falcons. Towns is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.