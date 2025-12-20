UMass Minutewomen and the Youngstown State Penguins play in Miami, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: UMass squares off against Youngstown State in Miami, Florida.

The Minutewomen are 8-1 in non-conference play. UMass is seventh in the MAC scoring 68.6 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Penguins have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

UMass averages 68.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 59.8 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Megan Olbrys is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.4 points.

Casey Santoro is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Penguins. Danielle Cameron is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.