UMass women end NCAA drought, win A-10 title over Dayton

Makira Cook had 18 points for top-seeded the Flyers (25-5), who have seven NCAA appearances, the last in 2018, although they won the A-10 tourney in 2020. Erin Whalen added 13 points. Dayton is considered a bubble team to make the NCAA tournament.

Five players scored in a 10-0 first-quarter run to put UMass in control and with the last seven points of the half it was 37-28 at the break. The lead reached 52-37 late in the third quarter and the Minutewomen took a 52-39 lead into the fourth.

Then it was hold on time.

UMass was just 3 of 10 shooting, missing all five 3-point attempts, and had eight of its 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Down 12 after a Mayo layup with four minutes to go — the last field goal for UMass — Dayton charged back. Cook and Whalen hit 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 58-54 with a minute remaining.

Mayo then came through with the key free throws.

UMass lost in the title game last year as a seven-seed, falling by a dozen to fifth-seeded VCU.

Caption Massachusetts' Makennah White, center, shoots the ball with Dayton's Tenin Magassa, left, defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the A10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Massachusetts' Ber'Nyah Mayo, left, drives to the basket against Dayton's Erin Whalen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the A10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Massachusetts' Sam Breen, right, battles with Dayton's Kyla Whitehead, center, for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the A10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Massachusetts head coach Troy Verdi, center right, huddles with his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Dayton in the A10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola