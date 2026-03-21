UNC Wilmington and Dayton play in NIT matchup

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Dayton meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Seahawks' record in CAA play is 15-4, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA scoring 76.8 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Flyers' record in A-10 games is 14-7. Dayton has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

UNC Wilmington averages 76.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 69.8 Dayton gives up. Dayton scores 6.8 more points per game (74.5) than UNC Wilmington allows (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Greedy Williams is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Seahawks. Patrick Wessler is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals. Amael L'Etang is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.