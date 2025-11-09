UNC Wilmington visits Kent State following Safford's 34-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts UNC Wilmington after Morgan Safford scored 34 points in Kent State's 110-102 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

Kent State went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes shot 43.6% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-8 overall with a 9-4 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 79.2 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

