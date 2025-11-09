UNC Wilmington visits Kent State following Safford's 34-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1)
Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts UNC Wilmington after Morgan Safford scored 34 points in Kent State's 110-102 victory against the Cornell Big Red.
Kent State went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes shot 43.6% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.
UNC Wilmington finished 27-8 overall with a 9-4 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 79.2 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
