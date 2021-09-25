Underdog Bowling Green stuns Minnesota at homecoming, 14-10

The Gophers’ passing game struggled all day against the Falcons. Morgan was just 5-of-13 for 59 yards.

McDonald scored on runs of one and three yards. He was 19-of-35 for 170 yards through the air.

Minnesota’s lone touchdown came on a 19-yard scramble by backup quarterback Cole Kramer.

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: This was a huge boost for a Bowling Green team that had lost two of its first three games. Few people gave the Falcons a chance in this one, especially after an impressive 30-0 win for Minnesota last weekend against Colorado. But the Falcons never trailed by more than three and took advantage of the Gophers' mistakes. The ground game remains an issue — just 22 rushing yards for Bowling Green — but the defense held its own against Minnesota.

Minnesota: There were miscues galore for the Gophers in Saturday’s loss. Minnesota was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 attempt that led to a Bowling Green touchdown. Morgan lost a fumble after an 18-yard run. A roughing the kicker penalty on a Bowling Green punt in the fourth quarter gave the Falcons new life. Those types of mistakes can't happen in a game where Minnesota was favored by more than 30 points.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: The Falcons take on Kent State on the road on Oct. 2.

Minnesota: The Gophers head on the road to face Purdue on Oct. 2.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs with the ball against Bowling Green linebacker Brock Horne (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball against Bowling Green during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) is tackled by Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson (0) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald (3) celebrates with teammates on the sideline after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Bowling Green punter Matt Naranjo (96) celebrates with teammate cornerback Jalen Burton after winning 14-10 against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Bowling Green punter Matt Naranjo (96) celebrates with teammate cornerback Jalen Burton after winning 14-10 against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs