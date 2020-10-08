Union scores three goals in 2nd half, beats Cincinnati 3-0

Ilsinho played 37 minutes, the most since coming on at halftime in a 2-1 win over Miami on July 14. Against Cincinnati, he came on in the 53rd minute and opened the scoring in the 59th. His volley of a high clearing attempt by Cincinnati deflected off defender Maikel van der Werff and into the net.

Cincinnati was shut out for the fourth consecutive game and hasn’t scored since a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19.