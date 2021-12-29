Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

University marching band gets thank you from Tom Cruise

news
21 minutes ago
The Ohio State University marching band paid a tribute to the movie “Top Gun,” receiving the attention and gratitude from the film's star, Tom Cruise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State University marching band paid a tribute to the movie “Top Gun," receiving the attention and gratitude from the film's star Tom Cruise.

For the Nov. 13 halftime show during Ohio State's 59-31 victory over Purdue, the band transformed into formations reminiscent of the 1986 film, such as a fighter jet complete with smoke machines and the iconic volleyball scene.

On Tuesday, the marching band tweeted that Cruise saw the performance and offered a personal message thanking them.

Cruise said the “tribute was fantastic,” and invited the band to see a screening in Columbus of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick."

The actor also wished the OSU football team good luck in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, where the band will be performing during the parade and the halftime show.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
2
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
3
18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash
4
Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor
5
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top