UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

Kobe Elvis led the Flyers with 16 points, and Mike Sharavjamts scored 14.

Dayton again without point guard Malachi Smith. He has missed the first three games with an ankle injury, and his return is uncertain.

Another player, Toumani Camara, had ice on his left knee. He averaged 14.5 points through the first two games, and had four points and six rebounds in the first half against UNLV.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: This loss damages the Flyers' NCAA Tournament resume. Dayton has not appeared in the tournament in six years, and has a veteran team built to make it to March. The trip to the Bahamas next week will be telling.

UNLV: The rebuild continues for the Rebels, who haven't appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2013, but this victory is a big step forward for second-year coach Kevin Kruger. He still has a lot of work to do to put UNLV in position for the postseason, but this is a good start.

NEARING 300

Dayton coach Anthony Grant remains three victories away from 300 career wins, which would make him the 12th active Black coach to reach that figure. The earliest Grant, who graduated from Dayton, would reach that number would be Nov. 24 against Kansas or North Caroline State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. His record is 297-163.

UP NEXT

Dayton: The Flyers return home to play Robert Morris on Saturday before heading off to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

UNLV: Hosts High Point on Friday.

