X

US Marshal shot serving warrant in Ohio; suspect also shot

news | 50 minutes ago
Authorities say a U.S. Marshal and the suspect he was pursuing have been shot in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A U.S. Marshal was shot Wednesday in Ohio while serving an arrest warrant, as was the person the officer was pursuing, authorities said.

The officer was shot in Canton while tracking a suspect wanted in another state, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott told media outlets.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo tells WEWS-TV that U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a man at an apartment complex when the officer and the suspect were shot.

Their conditions weren't immediately available. Both were taken to hospitals, Angelo said.

Elliott said authorities would provide more information Wednesday evening.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.