US Open at a glance

Details and tidbits from the third round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club
Sam Burns celebrates after finishing the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (all times EDT):

LEADING: Sam Burns with a 1-under 69. He was at 4-under 206.

CHASING: Adam Scott (67) and J.J. Spaun (69) were one shot behind.

LURKING: Viktor Hovland (70) was the only other player under par, three shots behind.

AT STAKE: $4.3 million to the winner, with a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open and a five-year exemption to the other three majors.

WAVING THE FLAG: The leading 10 players going into the final round represent the United States, Australia, Norway, Mexico, England, South Africa, Denmark and Scotland.

BATTLE WITH PAR: Adam Scott (70-70-67) is only the third player to post par or better in the first three rounds of a U.S. Open at Oakmont. The others were Shane Lowry in 2016 and Curtis Strange in 1994.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Viktor Hovland was in deep rough well right of the 17th green and hit a wedge to a back to 2 feet for eagle.

NO BIRDIES: No one made a birdie on the 15th hole, which played 523 yards into the wind.

NOTEWORTHY: Seven of the nine U.S. Open champions at Oakmont won a major for the first time.

QUOTEWORTHY: “There’s a lot of guys ... that the thought of winning a U.S. Open is a little out of their comfort zone, so there’s only a certain kind of player that can win a U.S. Open, especially on Sunday.” — Johnny Miller.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

