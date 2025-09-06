US to play November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay

The United States will play Paraguay and Uruguay in its last two friendlies this year on FIFA international fixture dates
1 hour ago
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The United States will play Paraguay and Uruguay in its last two friendlies this year on FIFA international fixture dates.

The Americans will meet Paraguay on Nov. 15 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and Uruguay three days later in Tampa, Florida, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

Paraguay and Uruguay already have qualified for next year's World Cup. The U.S. has an automatic berth as co-host.

The U.S. played South Korea on Saturday in Harrison, New Jersey, and faces Japan on Tuesday at Columbus, Ohio, then has matches against Ecuador on Oct. 10 at Austin, Texas, and Australia three days later at Commerce City, Colorado.

Two friendlies will be scheduled in March before U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino calls in players for training ahead of the World Cup in June.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

