US will play friendlies in New Jersey and Ohio as it prepares to co-host next year’s World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States men’s national team will play friendlies against South Korea on Sept. 6 at Harrison, New Jersey, and Japan three days later at Columbus, Ohio, as it prepares to co-host next year’s World Cup.
The games announced Tuesday will be the first for the Americans after this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which they face Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in June.
After the September matches, the U.S. will have just three more training camps during FIFA international fixture periods before the team gathers ahead of next year’s World Cup: in October, November and March.
