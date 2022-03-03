Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

US women to play Uzbekistan in Ohio, Pennsylvania in April

United States' Kristie Mewis (22), Catarina Macario (20), Mallory Pugh (9), Ashley Sanchez (13) and Sophia Smith (11) celebrate a goal by Macario during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Iceland, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. The United States won 5-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

caption arrowCaption
United States' Kristie Mewis (22), Catarina Macario (20), Mallory Pugh (9), Ashley Sanchez (13) and Sophia Smith (11) celebrate a goal by Macario during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Iceland, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. The United States won 5-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

news
By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The U.S. women’s national soccer team will play a pair of matches against Uzbekistan next month in Ohio and Pennsylvania

The U.S. women’s national team will play a pair of matches against Uzbekistan next month in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The games will be the first time the United States has faced Uzbekistan, ranked No. 45 in the world. The team has never qualified for the World Cup or an Olympics.

The games also come as teams continue to deal with international COVID-19 restrictions, making scheduling and logistics a challenge. Both CONCACAF and UEFA also have World Cup qualifying matches during the April window, limiting available opponents.

The United States plays its World Cup qualifiers in July in Monterrey, Mexico. The defending World Cup champions have limited opportunities to prepare with only two international breaks — the upcoming window in April and another in June — until then.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski has been focused on developing younger players ahead of qualifying, including up-and-comers Catarina Macario and Trinity Rodman.

The games against Uzbekistan are scheduled for April 9 in Columbus and April 12 in Chester, outside of Philadelphia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
U.S. forward Catarina Macario holds up the SheBelieves Cup MVP trophy after the team's 5-0 victory over Iceland in a soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

U.S. forward Catarina Macario holds up the SheBelieves Cup MVP trophy after the team's 5-0 victory over Iceland in a soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

caption arrowCaption
U.S. forward Catarina Macario holds up the SheBelieves Cup MVP trophy after the team's 5-0 victory over Iceland in a soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
3
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
4
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
5
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top