USA Today's Jarrett Bell wins writers' award for service

Bell was prominently featured in two documentaries, “The Forgotten Four” and “Minister of Defense: The Reggie White Story.” A native of Detroit, he covered high school football as a staff writer for the Dallas Times Herald (1981-83) and was sports director for KNOK-FM (1984-85) in Fort Worth. He started with Dallas Cowboys Weekly as a contributing writer soon after his 1981 graduation from Michigan State, and he was hired as assistant editor of the publication in 1985.

He was a contributor at ESPN (2013-17) and won a first-place honor from the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2020, as well as earning multiple Dick Connor Writing Awards from the PFWA.

Bell will be honored during the 2022 Hall of Fame enshrinements in early August.

Other 2022 nominees for the Nunn Award were Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland Plain Dealer), Gary Myers (author) and Barry Wilner (The Associated Press).

