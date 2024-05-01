USC and UCLA to play two men's basketball games apiece at Big Ten's easternmost schools

Southern California and UCLA will play two road games apiece against the Big Ten’s easternmost schools while fellow conference newcomers Oregon and Washington will make one cross-country trip each during the 2024-25 men’s basketball season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
43 minutes ago
X

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Southern California and UCLA will play two road games apiece against the Big Ten's easternmost schools while fellow conference newcomers Oregon and Washington will make one cross-country trip each during the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

The Big Ten released its breakdown of conference opponents for the 18 schools Wednesday. Each of the 18 teams will have 20 conference games, playing three schools home and away and the other 14 once. Game dates will be announced later.

USC and UCLA will have games at Rutgers and Maryland, and Oregon and Washington will visit Penn State.

The former Pac-12 teams will play each other twice.

Each of the other 14 teams will play two road games against West Coast schools.

Defending Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue will visit Washington and Oregon and play UCLA and USC at home.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
2 men found dead in Champaign County house, deputies investigate as...
2
Guilty verdicts reached in trial of minivan driver accused in fatal...
3
CSX: Motorcyclist goes around lowered crossing gates before train crash...
4
Minivan driver in fatal school bus crash testifies in his defense
5
From Urbana to Mr. Krabs: What to know about actor Clancy Brown on the...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top