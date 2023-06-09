USC, UCLA will face Michigan during their first season in Big Ten

For its first two seasons in the Big Ten, USC will have home-and-home series against Penn State and Wisconsin while UCLA's is with Nebraska and Rutgers.

In 2024, UCLA hosts Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC. The road games are against Iowa, Michigan, Indiana and Rutgers.

In 2025, UCLA has home games against Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The road games will be Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and USC.

USC welcomes Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin to the LA Memorial Coliseum in 2024. The Trojans will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.

In 2025, USC will host Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and UCLA and travel to Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The game dates for the 2024 season will be announced later this year.

