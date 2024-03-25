USC Upstate men's basketball coach Dickerson resigns to return to Ohio State

USC Upstate men's basketball coach Dave Dickerson has resigned to become associate head coach at Ohio State
1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — USC Upstate men's basketball coach Dave Dickerson has resigned to become associate head coach at Ohio State.

USC Upstate announced Monday that Dickerson was leaving after six seasons to pursue other coaching opportunities. A short time later, Ohio State said Dickerson was being hired for Jake Diebler's staff.

Dickerson was 65-117 during his tenure at USC Upstate. He twice reach the Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.

USC Upstate said Dickerson's associate head coach, Andrew Garcia, would take over the program as interim coach during the search for Dickerson's replacement.

Dickerson previously served as an Ohio State assistant coach for seven seasons before coming to USC Upstate.

