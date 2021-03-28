Utah plays Cleveland, aims for 6th straight victory

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 117-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 27 points, and Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.6 points per game and shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Larry Nance Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 49.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.9% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 99.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Kevin Love: out (calf).

