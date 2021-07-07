Utilities to refund customers fees from tainted energy bill

That bill also rescinded the energy bill's main provision, a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear plants operated by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when the legislation passed in July 2019. A year later, federal authorities alleged FirstEnergy secretly funded a $60 million bribery scheme to get the bill approved and to prevent a statewide referendum on repealing the law.

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Bruce Weston said on Wednesday, “It’s good to see consumers getting some justice regarding the House Bill 6 scandal.”

FirstEnergy officials have said they are cooperating with investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Officials also have said it has been engaged in discussions with federal prosecutors on a deferred prosecution agreement.

Former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones told investors after the energy bill passed that the rate guarantee made a portion of the company “recession-proof.” Jones is among top executives who were fired after last July's arrest of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates.

Householder and the other men were subsequently indicted on federal racketeering charges for their roles in the alleged bribery scheme. Householder has pleaded not guilty. He was removed as speaker soon after his arrest and was expelled from the House last month.