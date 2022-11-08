Van Lith leads No. 7 Louisville past Cincinnati 87-68

The Cardinals shot 51.7% and outrebounded the Bearcats 39-27.

Cincinnati used a 17-4 spurt over a five-minute stretch in the second and third quarters to pull within eight points, but that was as close as it got in the second half. The Bearcats shot 43.4% and committed 24 turnovers but made 9 of 13 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats returned four players who started at least 12 games last season and nearly two-thirds of their points scored, but Cincinnati did not have the size or depth to stay with Louisville.

Louisville: The Cardinals unveiled their 2022 Final Four banner before the tip. If coach Jeff Walz and his team get back there this year, it will likely be due to the balanced scoring and size Louisville displayed on Monday.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati has its home opener Thursday against Tennessee Tech.

Louisville hosts IUPUI on Thursday.

