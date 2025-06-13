Vancouver Whitecaps take shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -123, Vancouver +289, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps come into a matchup against the Columbus Crew after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Crew are 4-1-4 at home. The Crew have a 5-2 record in one-goal matches.

The Whitecaps are 4-0-3 in road games. The Whitecaps are 4-0-1 when they score two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has scored eight goals with two assists for the Crew. Sean Zawadzki has two goals over the last 10 games.

Brian White has 10 goals for the Whitecaps. Pedro Vite has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 6-0-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Patrick Schulte (injured), Sean Zawadzki (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Whitecaps: Tate Johnson (injured), Jeevan Badwal (injured), Giuseppe Bovalina (injured), Edier Ocampo Vidal (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Isaac Boehmer (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Pedro Vite (injured), Jayden Nelson (injured), Ralph Priso (injured), Brian White (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Emmanuel Sabbi (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured), Bjorn Utvik (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.