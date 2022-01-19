Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Vander Plas scores 23 to lift Ohio over Miami (Ohio) 86-63

news
36 minutes ago
Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 23 points as Ohio extended its win streak to nine games, easily beating Miami (Ohio) 86-63

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 23 points as Ohio extended its win streak to nine games, rolling past Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 17 points and nine assists for Ohio (14-2, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 13 points and Sam Towns had nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 11 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (8-8, 2-3). Marr Avance added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Bengals-Titans tickets: Fans facing high prices to see game in...
2
Meijer offers free home delivery through Jan. 29
3
30 firearms stolen from Middletown business
4
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
5
Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top