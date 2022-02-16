Hamburger icon
Vander Plas scores 30 to lead Ohio over Miami (OH) 91-78

46 minutes ago
Ben Vander Plas had 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Ohio topped Miami (Ohio) 91-78

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a career-high 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ohio defeated Miami (OH) 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Vander Plas also made 9 of 10 from the line and distributed six assists.

Mark Sears had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Ohio (22-4, 13-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tommy Schmock added 18 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (11-14, 5-9). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and six assists. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Jan. 18.

