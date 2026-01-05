Vanderjagt leads Toledo against Northern Illinois after 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Northern Illinois after Kyler Vanderjagt scored 23 points in Toledo's 78-75 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies are 4-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Makhai Valentine paces the Huskies with 5.6 boards.

The Rockets are 2-0 in MAC play. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 82.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Northern Illinois scores 76.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 77.8 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Rockets match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentine is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 16.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.